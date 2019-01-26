President stresses use of technology to control goods smuggling

Staff Reporter

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the fast paced changes were taking place in the realms of technology and stressed that its latest trends should be utilized as tools to control the smuggling of goods and plug the narcotics trade.

The President was addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the International Customs Day, at Custom House.

Appreciating Custom department’s efforts to combat flow of contraband, he stressed upon the custom authorities to ensure strict implementation of law, besides keeping check on corruption.

He said the next upcoming few years were more important as the government had eased visa restrictions which would attract huge number of visitors and tourists to Pakistan. The next few years would bring a big change, he added.

The President also lauded efforts of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the country and securing the country’s borders.

The President noted that across the Europe and even in US, narcotics abuse and smuggling of contraband continued.

As you improved your technology and processes, things would change. With the latest software technology, lot of things had taken place, he said and urged the authorities concerned to make progress in this field and look into exploring further possibilities. No one could have thought about its significant impacts in the daily life.

He noted that throughout the world huge transactions were being carried through intangible goods whereas with use of electronic means, transactions worth trillions of Dollars were being made on the daily basis.

Share on: WhatsApp