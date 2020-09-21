President stresses upon promotion of religious harmony, unity Ulema urge govt for strict action against banned outfits fanning sectarian violence

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon further promotion of religious harmony and unity across Pakistani society. He stressed this as the nation had reached a tipping point and it was heading towards a brighter future.

Addressing Wahdat-e-Ummat conference at the Aiwan e Sadr, the President underscored the important role of Ulema and Mashaikhs in the society, urging them to continue playing their role in foiling all evil designs aimed at sowing seeds of religious disharmony and discord in the society.

The president referring to the efficacy of making collective efforts and response of the nation during coronavirus pandemic, observed that such joint efforts always led to positive results. Ulema and Mashaikhs enjoyed deep influence in a society as people attentively listened to their words, he added.

He observed that from history, it was evident whenever Muslims rose to prominence, it was always on the basis of pursuits of high principles and values and it was still his firm conviction that they would rise again.The conference was attended by a large number of Ulema and Mashaikhs belonging to different schools of thoughts.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and number of ambassadors were also present. The objective of holding the conference was to further promote religious harmony and making of efforts to end sectarianism. The president said Pakistan had learnt from the bitter experiences of the past and was the only country in the world which had defeated terrorism and overcome religious hatred.

“We had been through it. A large number of people sacrificed their lives. Now we are moving ahead. Pakistan is the sole country in the world which has defeated terrorism. Even the US had tried but failed,” he added. Now, India was falling into that pitch due to increasing trend of religious hatred and strife in the society, he added. The president also regretted that on the international scene, the principles were driven not on the basis of morality but on economic gains.

Earlier, leadership of all religious schools of thought and religious sects announced on Monday to disassociate themselves from sectarian organizations and banned outfits making sacriligeous comments and fanning sectarian propaganda in the country about holy places and on holy personalities of Islam.

The clerics from different Religious Organizations and religious sects while addressing Unity of Ummah Conference, which was held here on Monday at Aiwan-e-Sadar Islamabad underlined that they have no linkage with banned outfits fanning sectarian propaganda and sectarian violence in the country and also demanded of the government to take strict action against elements making sacriligeous propaganda in the country through social media.

The clerics underlined that Government should take action against banned outfits responsible for fanning sectarian violence and making sacriligeous comments about

Ashab-e-Rasool, Ahl-e-Bait, Caliphs and Wives of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) at social media to make religious anarchy in the country.

The Ulemas speaking in the conference said that Ashab-e-Rasool and Ahl-e-Bait are respectable and honourable for all religious sects and making any sacriligeous remarks about them is forbidden. If anyone makes any sacriligeous comments about these holy spirits, he should be taken to task as per National Action Plan. The clerics also demanded of the government to take strict action against elements fanning sectarian violence in the country through social media.