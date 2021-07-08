President stresses strengthening of cyber security

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Dr ArifAlvi has underlined the need for taking effective measures to strengthen the cybersecurity of the country in view of the fast-changing security dynamics of the world.

He stated that the universities needed to focus on emerging technologies such as Information and Communication Technology and Artificial intelligence to meet future security challenges.

The President expressed these views at a briefing on Air University, Islamabad, given to him by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by the management and senior faculty members of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor briefed the President about the performance and achievements of the University which had made remarkable progress by providing quality education to students in different disciplines.

Appreciating the performance of the University, the President said that the University had done a great job by providing education according to market needs.

He said that the universities needed to work for the promotion of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Block Chain technology which can enormously contribute to the economic development of the country.

The President emphasised the need to enhance collaboration with international universities of good repute so as to benefit of their expertise.

He said that it was essential to inculcate critical thinking and analytical skills among students by universities which would help increase their intellectual capabilities.

Highlighting the importance of Information Technology, the President said that steps were being taken to provide IT skills to youth to enhance IT exports of the country.