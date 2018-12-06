President stresses societal role against child abuses, work for orphans uplift

Staff Reporter

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the society including government and media to play their effective role against child abuses besides stressing measures for uplift of the destitute children by providing them equal opportunities. Addressing an event held by Pakistan Baitul Mal in connection with Universal Children Day, the president said Naya Pakistan was aimed at building a society where every child was given equal opportunities, be it education, health or employment.

Held at Pakistan Thalassaemia Center here, the event was also attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, Managing Director PBM Aun Abbas, Special Secretary Cabinet Division Shaista Sohail and a huge number of children coming from orphanages called Sweet Homes from various cities. The event featured the salutation parade by the children, their performance on the themes of child abuses, child labour, and on the mystic song ‘tere rang rang’ originally sung by Abraul Haq.

The president, who earlier also visited various sections of the Thalassaemia Centre, lauded the efforts of the PBM for funding the treatment of the Thalassaemia patients. However he advocated for steps to prevent the disease through enforcing the already passed legislation for pre-marital medical test for the disease. He said the religious scholars should consider the incorporation of a clause in marriage deed (nikah nama) questioning the would-be partners whether they had gone through the thalessaemia test.

The president said the orphans had a commonality with Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was born orphan and that He had also strictly asked the followers to protect the rights of the parentless children besides being compassionate with them. He said the PBM could not carry out the gigantic task of caring all orphans and child abuse victims solely rather the society would have to play a role to discourage child labour and assist the destitute children to help them live a respectable life.

President Alvi said after assisting them in education, the society would have to provide them equal opportunities to get jobs and earn sustenance. He viewed that a just and indiscriminate system provided the foundation to a vibrant society and criticized the dearth of such moral values in the society.

