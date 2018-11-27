President stresses need of SWRA to tackle water shortage

Staff Reporter

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for establishment of Sindh Water Regulatory Authority to tackle water shortage in the province, particularly Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the president directed that measures be taken to address water scarcity faced by the port city.

“Karachi is my city. I worry about it. Resolution of the issues facing the city is among priorities of the government,” he said.

He directed the federal minister concerned to talk to the provincial government to jointly tackle water scarcity in Karachi. He hoped that the Sindh government would continue working for welfare of the people.

President Alvi said he wanted expeditious completion of the K-IV water project. Speaking about the Supreme Court’s order with regard to removal of encroachments in Karachi, he said the people to be affected by the anti-encroachment drive be provided alternative places.Taking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the Bureau has to prove it has been working without any discrimination.

He said the accountability process is essential for the country. “I could be held to account after completion of my five-year tenure,” said the president.

He made it clear that the PTI government will not backtrack from its commitment to back the process of accountability in the country. About the country’s foreign policy, the president said no one will now dictate the foreign policy. Pakistan will have an indigenous foreign policy, he clarified.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated in clear terms that they would not get any dictation in this regard. President Alvi lauded the initiative to open Kartarpur border to facilitate members of the Sikh community from India to have visa-free access to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

