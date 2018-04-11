President stresses indiscriminate action for elimination of corruption

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain has stressed the need for taking indiscriminate action for elimination of the corruption from the country and to restore confidence of masses on national institutions.

He was talking to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Tuesday.

The President stressed that NAB officers should be very honest and unbiased because corruption free administration and decisions were the hallmarks of NAB.

The chairman NAB also presented Annual Report – 2017 of his organization to the president.

While appreciating the annual report, Mamnoon Hussain emphasized that corruption could be only eliminated from the society if all the requirements of justice were fulfilled.

He directed that reservations of the courts and public against NAB should be removed.

The President also underlined that the ongoing development process should not be affected by the steps taken by the accountability institutions and officers.

He underscored that extermination of corruption and firm accountability were considered as national agenda therefore, all efforts should be made to enhance the confidence of public in such institutions.