President stresses for finding out solution to worldly issues thru research

Karachi

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday stressed upon the thinkers and researchers to promote harmony and unity in the society through their academic pursuits and by finding out solutions to the complex worldly issues. The president was addressing a special ceremony after laying the foundation stone of ‘Seerat Chair’ at the University of Karachi.

He noted that in the present times, human beings had excelled in different fields of life, including science, technology, finance and sociology but the mundane excellence had put them in confrontation with the principles of nature. The misconception in research and knowledge could give rise to problems faced by humanity. Such challenges, he said, cropped up various complexities. The scenes of war and carnage in different parts of the globe continued which indicated results of unbridled thoughts, he added.

He said the objective of establishment of Seerat Chairs in the universities was to promote a culture of research and analysis so that the solution to the issues emanating from the worldly changes could be sorted out. He expressed the hope that the Karachi University would work on the same lines. Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan and Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri also addressed the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday announced setting up a TV studio in the Department of Mass Communication, Karachi University. During a foundation laying ceremony of Seerat Chair, the president said the department did not have the facility of a TV studio and announced that Aiwan-e-Sadr would provide financial assistance to the university for the purpose, so that the students could get the latest educational and training facilities with the establishment of a TV studio.

He president urged the teachers and students to work hard in their respective disciplines so that high standards of journalism could be further strengthened which gained much significance in the present times, said a press release. President Department of Mass Communication Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir expressed her gratitude for the announcement of setting up a TV studio. It was their long standing demand and after its establishment, it would serve as quality training place for electronic media, she said.—APP