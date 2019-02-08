President stresses for building soft image of Pakistan through Culture

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed for promoting Pakistan’s art and culture to build the soft image of the country. He said this during a briefing by PNCA regarding the activities and future plans of the organization. Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil was also present of the occasion. Arif Alvi said Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is the cultural face of Pakistan representing all the cultural activities within and outside Pakistan.

He also directed PNCA to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate individuals who want to donate their personal art and cultural collections for the public. Arif Alvi also appreciated the contributions of PNCA towards the promotion and keeping the archival record of art and cultural activities on regular basis.—NNI

