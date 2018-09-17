President stresses austerity, end of corruption

Urges govt, parties to guide nation in right direction; PML-N stages walkout

President Dr Arif Alvi in his maiden address to the joint sitting of the parliament marking the beginning of new parliamentary year urged the government and political parties to guide the nation in the right direction in accordance with the sentiments of the people to cope with the multidimensional challenges facing the country. The PML-N members staged a walk out from the session as the speaker did not allow them to speak on point of order.

However continuing his speech covering both domestic and foreign policy issues, the President expressed the confidence that the government will chart out a road map in all sectors and at the same time ensure transparency in governance.

“Our political system has remained unstable for various reasons but it is heartening to note that the last three assemblies completed their full tenures during the last fifteen years.”

He said parochial interests and rampant corruption are the biggest reasons behind our current challenges. He said the recent elections proved that people want a corruption free Pakistan. In order to control corruption, there is need to strengthen institutions of accountability in addition to a transparent system so that they could perform their duties honestly and without any discrimination.

Arif Alvi said the new government has resolved to make a New Pakistan. It was also the slogan of the government in the election. He opined that the concept of new Pakistan lies in promoting simplicity, discontinuation of unnecessary protocols and a corruption free system.

He said the present government has embarked upon a program to ensure maximum employment and housing facilities for the masses. If we succeed in this endeavor, it will be the change we all are clamouring for.

Referring to the issues of water shortages and climate change, the President said the construction of new water reservoirs is among the top priorities of the government. The President said it is also imperative that we also focus on power, energy and electricity related issues. The Power transmission system needs to be made more efficient, line losses reduced and theft of electricity be eliminated. He said the relevant authorities need to work for promotion of run of the river projects along with strengthening the transmission infrastructure so that the generated power can be fed into the national grid and the transmission system across the country made more robust.

Highlighting the significance of agriculture sector, the President said new government has promised the development of this sector in its manifesto.

Referring to the health and education sectors, the President emphasized the need for bringing improvement in both the sectors. He stressed for provision of more opportunities to the women folk saying no country can progress without empowerment of women.

