President signs two acts to facilitate trade, improve Senate Sectt appointments

Observer Report Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday signed the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 and Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Act 2021.

An independent institution having a Governing Council and Secretariat would be established for the facilitation of national and international trade, under the Pakistan Single Window Act.

According to President’s media wing, the new law will provide a coordinated one-window system to facilitate exports, imports and transit trade.

Establishment of an in dependent institution besides reducing the cost of doing business will also help ease cross border trade and transportation of goods.

The institution will also help in timely processing of data and bring about improvement in the provision of quality services.

Under the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Act 2021, signed into law by the President under article 75 of the Constitution, the BS-17 appointments in Senate Secretariat will be made through the Federal Public Service Commission.