President signs Election Ordinance (Third Amend) 2021

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within sixty days of the com-mencement of first sitting of the maiden session of legislature.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.

According to a press release on Wednesday, under the amendment, the members would have to take oath within forty days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly and Local Government would become vacant.