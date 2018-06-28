President sends Marvi Memon packing as BISP chief

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday approved the removal of Marvi Memon from her post as Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) chairperson.

The caretaker government had sent a summary to the President seeking her removal as BISP chairperson.

It is pertinent here to mention that on June 5, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), seeking removal of former MNA from BISP post.

A letter, sent by PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah, said that Ms Memon did not resign like other cabinet ministers did at the end of the five-year term of the PML-N government and she continues to work as the BISP chief.

Marvi Memon was appointed BISP chairperson in 2015 by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Marvi Memon has also served as an MNA of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) between 2002 to 2008.