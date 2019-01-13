President SCCI urges govt to be cautious of IMF conditions

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khawaja Masud Akhtar urged the Federal Government of Pakistan to be cautious of the tough conditions of the IMF considering the already crises stuck economy and its indicators.

The President SCCI was of the view that if the Federal Government was to join the IMF Program, it should be without any conditions to avoid further problems to the Industry.

He further said that the business community of Pakistan is striving to bring Pakistan out of economic turmoil in line with the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan and required necessary facilitations from the Government in the dimensions of Ease of Doing

Business, Enhancing Export Competitiveness and Rationalization of Tariff Structure. He expressed satisfaction that the Government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister is focussed to extend support to the industry for which, various measures have been taken. However, tough IMF Conditions may be avoided.

President SCCI expressed his determination to work jointly as a team the Government to play its role in bringing the country out of economic crisis to put it on the right track of prosperity and stressed that the Government should protect its Industry at all costs by giving all possible support.

Share on: WhatsApp