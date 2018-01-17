President SCCI lauds PM

Faisal Khawer Butt

The president Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahid Latif Malik on Tuesday has termed the recent visit of Sialkot by the Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as quite fruitful for the local community of industrialists cum exporters. While talking to the newsmen along with general secretary SCCI Tariq Mehmood Malik, he further added that the visit of the PM had paved the way for the solution of a number of old problems and issues faced by the local business community, like the release of long pending dues worth more than Rs 10 billion under ‘customs rebate’ and ‘sales tax refund’. He highly appreciated the promise made by the PM to pay the rebate and refund claims worth Rs 10 billion to the local industrialists by 15 February 2018 and further added that such a step would not only solve the financial issues of the local business community but also help in the promotion of the export to earn valuable foreign exchange for the national exchequer. He said that the establishment of the campuses of famous universities like, NUST and Behria University and a cancer diagnostic center in Sialkot in near future, as announced by the PM would also play key role in the promotion of sectors of higher education and health.