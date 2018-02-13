President Rouhani will be in India Thursday for 3-day visit

Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani is to travel to India on a three-day visit, with regional and international developments as well as trade posing to form major talking points between the two sides.

The Iranian president will be traveling to the subcontinent on Thursday at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The invitation was submitted to Rouhani last year by India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the president’s inauguration ceremony.

This picture taken on May 23, 2016 shows Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani (R) holding a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran. (president.ir)

Non-oil trade between the countries reached $4.74 billion in the 12 months that followed March 2016, up by 4.17% compared to the same period in the previous year. Iran is India’s third oil supplier. The country imported 12.5 million tonnes of crude from the Islamic Republic in the period running from April 2017 to October 2018.

India, Iran and Afghanistan have signed an agreement to give Indian goods, heading toward Central Asia and Afghanistan, preferential treatment and tariff reductions at the Chabahar port city in southern Iran.

Chabahar provides India with an easier land-sea route to Afghanistan. The Indian government has committed $500 million to developing the port, with an aim to join an increasingly important transport corridor to resource-rich regional countries.—Agencies