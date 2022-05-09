President rejects PM’s advice to remove Gov of Punjab

President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”. He wrote that the incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

He stated that it was his duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

Highlighting the Constitutional role of the Governor of Punjab, President Alvi said that the Governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly, questions regarding the validity of the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, and shifting of loyalties. Rejecting the advice of the Prime Minister, he stated that he was convinced that the removal of the Governor would be unfair and against the norms of justice.

The President emphasized that it was essential that the incumbent Governor should continue to stay to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system where members are not coerced or bought to bring about an illegitimate change and Article 63A of the Constitution specifically discouraged such activities.