President refuses to sign SC bill again

President Dr Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 without signing for the second time on Wednesday.

In a notification, the president said the “competency of legislation and validity of the bill is subjudice before the highest judicial forum of the country.

“In deference to the same, thereto no further action is required.”

Despite the president’s refusal to sign the bill, it will become law on April 20, according to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The bill was passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate last month amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which it was sent to the president for assent.

However, President Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament, stating that it prima-facie “travels beyond the competence of parliament” and could be assailed as “colourable legislation”.

The government then got the bill passed by a joint session of parliament on April 10 despite strong protest from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after which it was again sent to the president to sign.