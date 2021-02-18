President, PTI leaders grieved over death of PMLN’s Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan. Commiserating with the bereaved family, the President prayed for the departed soul.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سینیٹر مشاہد اللہ خان کے انتقال پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار. اہل خانہ سے دلّی ہمدردی اور اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کی غمزدہ خاندان کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا اللہ تعالیٰ لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے، صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 18, 2021

Separately, Information Minister Shibli Faraz also expressed grief and sorrow over the opposition leader’s death. In a tweet, he said Mushahidullah played an important role in promoting parliamentary and democratic norms in the country.

سینیٹر مشاہد اللہ خان کے انتقال پر گہرا دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔پارلیمانی و جمہوری اقدار کے فروغ میں انکا اہم کردار رہا۔اللہ تعالی ان کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 18, 2021

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Mushahidullah Khan.

Early Thursday morning, Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away in Islamabad at the age of 68. His funeral prayers will be held after Zuhr in Islamabad’s Sector H-11 on Thursday, according to his family.

The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation and a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various others standing committees.

He was also part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.