President, PTI leaders grieved over death of PMLN’s Mushahidullah Khan

Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mushahidullah Khan. Commiserating with the bereaved family, the President prayed for the departed soul.

Separately, Information Minister Shibli Faraz also expressed grief and sorrow over the opposition leader’s death. In a tweet, he said Mushahidullah played an important role in promoting parliamentary and democratic norms in the country.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Mushahidullah Khan.

Early Thursday morning, Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away in Islamabad at the age of 68. His funeral prayers will be held after Zuhr in Islamabad’s Sector H-11 on Thursday, according to his family.

The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation and a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various others standing committees.

He was also part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.

