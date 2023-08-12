President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday highlighting the role of the minorities in nation-building said that the Constitution guaranteed political, economic and social rights to all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs or race. In a message on the occasion of International Day of Minorities, he said Islam gave us lesson to protect the rights of minorities and equality among all people. President Alvi said Pakistan always took measures to ensure welfare of the minorities and to encourage their active participation in political and economic development of the country. He also reiterated his unwavering resolve to protect the religious, economic, social and political rights of the minorities.

He said Pakistan would continue to work for the welfare and protection of basic rights of the minorities. The president appealed to the media and religious scholars to create awareness among the masses about the minorities rights and promote culture of love, peace and unity. “I have firm belief that the minorities would continue their key role in development of the country,” he added. On the other hand Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his profound respect and admiration for the non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan as the country marks the occasion of the National Day of Minorities Friday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the pivotal role played by non-Muslim Pakistanis in the overall development and progress of the nation.

In a tweet, he asserted, “We thank them for the commendable role they have played for the socio-economic development of the motherland. The idea of Pakistan is incomplete without our minority communities who are an essential part of Pakistani nationalism.”

“I also vow on this day to keep working with them for their greater empowerment, inclusion, uplift, and progress.” As the nation observed the National Day of Minorities, the message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resonated as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to unity in diversity and the appreciation of the invaluable role played by non-Muslim citizens in the nation’s progress.