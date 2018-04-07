President, PM urge world to fulfil obligations on Kashmir

Seek international support in sending fact-finding missions to IoK

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and fulfill its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

‘The recent mindless killing spree, carried out by the Indian security forces that took away lives of more than 20 Kashmiri youth and injured in excess of 200 unarmed protestors, are a testament to the atrocities being perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris,’ the President said in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said, ‘In their historic struggle, the courageous and determined people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has rendered unparalleled sacrifices. Indian State Terrorism has failed to deter the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.’

The President said that ‘the government and the people of Pakistan reaffirm their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their valiant struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination.’

‘Pakistan calls upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter and urges India to facilitate the visit by independent fact finding teams of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) to look into the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces; and to fulfil its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir,’ he added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday sought help of the international community in sending fact finding missions to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The Prime Minister in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day urged the world powers to raise their voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in IoK, and fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir 70 years ago.

The Prime Minister said it was high time that India was asked to provide access to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Fact Finding Missions to investigate the human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The Prime Minister said for the past seven decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had waged an unprecedented struggle against brutal Indian repression.

The recent spate of Indian aggression carried out against unarmed Kashmiri civilians, killing 20 Kashmiri youth and injuring over 200 innocent protestors.—APP