President, PM urge world community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and fulfill its obligations under the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

“The recent mindless killing spree, carried out by the Indian security forces that took away lives of more than 20 Kashmiri youth and injured in excess of 200 unarmed protestors, is a testament to the atrocities being perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris,” the President said in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

President Mamnoon said “In their historic struggle, the courageous and determined people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir have rendered unparalleled sacrifices. Indian state-terrorism has failed to deter the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought help of the international community in sending fact-finding missions to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The prime minister in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day urged the world powers to raise their voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in IoK, and fulfill the promises it made with the people of the valley 70 years ago.

The prime minister said it was high time India was asked to provide access to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Fact-Finding Missions to investigate the human rights violations.

The prime minister said for the past seven decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had waged an unprecedented struggle against brutal Indian repression.

The recent spate of Indian aggression carried out against unarmed Kashmiri civilians, killing 20 Kashmiri youth and injuring over 200 innocent protestors, was yet another testament to atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abbasi said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Indo-Pak subcontinent and remains one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the systematic state terrorism and brutal killings of the people of IoK by Indian occupation forces.”

He was also critical of the arrest and placing under house detention of the senior Hurriyat leadership.

“Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until the realisation of the right to self-determination,” the prime minister said.

Orignally published by INP