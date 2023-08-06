Pakistan and Kashmiris all over the world observed Youm-e-Istehsal, Saturday, August 5, to register their protest against the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government’s illegal action taken on that day in 2019.

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, were organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

One Minute silence was observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle.

In Federal Capital Islamabad, a walk was organised at Constitution Avenue, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter addressed the participants.

In a message, President Dr Arif Alvi has resolved that Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who had been making invaluable sacrifices and would extend all possible support for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

“We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the president said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal annually observed on August 5.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the rightful and just cause of the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In a message he said, “It is Pakistan’s abiding commitment and promise to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices, at every forum until the world takes action and urges India to end its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK, undo all unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since August 5, 2019 and take necessary steps to carry out a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that India through its illegal occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot suppress rights of Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister in his messaged on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ stressed that the international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK; reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019; repeal of draconian laws; and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.