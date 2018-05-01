President, PM pay tribute to workers

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have paid rich tributes to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Labour Day, the president said the government is undertaking several projects for welfare and resolution of problems being faced by laborers working in the country and abroad for the development and stability of their homeland.

Prime Minister said the federal government is fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

International Labour Day also known as May Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Tuesday) to renew pledge for protecting rights of workers.

