President, PM grieved

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have extended their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of President of Vietnam, Tran Dai Quang.

“The people and government of Pakistan are with the people of Vietnam at this hour of grief,” Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in his tweet on Saturday. Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang, aged 61, died after prolonged serious illness.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp