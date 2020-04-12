President, PM greet Christians on Easter

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday greeted Christians, particularly the Pakistani citizens, on the sacred occasion of Easter celebrated on the day. ‘Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home and by observing the national safety protocols,’ the prime minister said in a tweet. In a separate message, President Alvi conveyed his sincere wishes to the Christian community and said that the Christian as well as other minorities were equal citizens of the state and their rights had fully been safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan. He said that the true message of Easter w as love, joy and happiness. ‘It also reminds us of the teachings of Jesus Christ and his universal message of love, forgiveness, and brotherhood, which can bring harmony and peace to the world,’ he remarked.