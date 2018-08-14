President, PM for national unity to rid country of complex issues

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain said that in order to rid the country of political, social, economic and other complex issues, the nation will have to rise above its personal and factional differences. In his message to the nation on 71st Independence Day, the president believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives.

The president greeted the countrymen on Independence Day and said the day revives our enthusiasm as we rejuvenate our resolve to put our country on the track of progress and prosperity. He said on this day, our devotion to honour our national flag enhances manifold as it is the day for fulfillment of our hopes and aspirations and is the time for jubilation. ‘Pakistan is a haven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood,’ the president remarked. He said it is satisfactory to note that our new generation is full of patriotism, and has a sincere passion for development and progress of the country.

However, he said still there is a need to keep our children aware that why Pakistan was created, the sacrifices rendered by our sages and the dedication of Pakistan’s founders for a separate homeland. He said it is one of the objectives of commemorating the national days to apprise the society, particularly the young generation of our national objectives and the struggle to achieve them. The president believed that the dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives. He said only by dedicatedly pursuing these principles we can materialize the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Meanwhile In his message to the nation on 71st Independence Day, Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan said ‘I wish to extend heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan. August 14 reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent where they could fashion their lives according to their religious, cultural and social values. Indeed, we are indebted to our ancestors for their innumerable sacrifices for the cause of freedom and dignity of their future generations.

This day provides us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of our Quaid and to the aspirations of Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal who wanted to see the Muslim community flourishing in a separate homeland without any fear of oppression, intolerance, inequality and injustice. Our great Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a democratic, tolerant and progressive Pakistan where every citizen could utilize his or her faculties to the fullest and could reap the benefits of socio-economic progress in an equitable manner. He strived and stood for rule of law, egalitarianism and establishment of a democratic polity. Let us on this day rededicate ourselves to those ideals and also to reassess as to what extent we have been able to achieve those ideals.

Undoubtedly, our beautiful country is blessed with every gift of the nature. From an ideal geo-strategic location to the most talented and progressive youth, we have all the ingredients to carve out our own destiny and rise as a successful nation of the world. Unswerving commitment to the ideals of the Quaid and following the principle of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ would certainly help us overcome our present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and a prosperous country. Let us on this day renew our pledge to build the Quaid’s Pakistan. Let us on this day also pay our tributes to our heroes and to all those who have put their heart and soul towards ensuring that our freedom is not marred by any internal or external factors. Happy Independence Day! Pakistan-Paindabad—APP

