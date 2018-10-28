President, PM felicitate govt, people of Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran have conveyed their most sincere and heartfelt felicitations to the people and government of Turkey on Turkish Republic Day.

In their separate messages here on Sunday, they said the day was a seminal moment in the annals of history when the great Turkish nation commenced its confident march with renewed vigour along the path of development and prosperity.

Felicitating the Turkish government and people on the 95th Republic Day, Premier Imran Khan said that the historic proclamation of Turkey as a Republic marked the rejuvenation of a nation that refused to bow down before the forces of colonialism and imperialism. Turkey’s courageous stance resonates till today with freedom loving people the world over.

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that our forefathers stood with their Turkish brothers and sisters during their national struggle. Our Turkish brethren have similarly stood by our side, during every moment of challenge and difficulty.

The PM said that this legacy of mutual support stems from a deeply held and assiduously nurtured friendship rooted in common denominations of history, faith and culture.

Imran Khan expressed hope for Pakistan-Turkey partnership to deliver even greater dividends for the two brotherly countries and their peoples.

The Republic Day of Turkey commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Attaturk in 1923. It lasts 35 hours, starting each year at 1:00 pm on 28 October.

