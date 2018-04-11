President, PM cast votes in respective polling stations

President Ilham Aliyev and his family members cast their votes on Wednesday in the presidential election for which polling process was started at 8.00 a.m.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is also contesting the election arrived at the polling station no. 6 alongwith his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and other family members.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members also cast their votes.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade also cast his vote at the polling station No 29 of second Yasamal constituency No 16 as the presidential election starts in the country.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov on Wednesday said thay have made elaborate arrangements in 125 constituencies to conduct presidential election in a normal manner for which polling was started at 8.00 in the morning.

Talking to mediapersons at Sechkiler Information Center here, he said number of eligible voters in the country is 5,314,365, adding that the voting is conducted in 5,641 polling stations.

The CEC Chief said all facilities were ensured in polling stations for local and international observers to monitor the voting process.

“Web cameras were installed in 20 per cent of the country’s polling stations, that is 1,000 polling stations, in connection with the presidential election. Any internet user can watch the voting process live on official website of the CEC on election day,” he said.

He said polling has also been started at Azerbaijan`s embassies in Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, Iran, Beijing and other countries.