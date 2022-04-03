President of Pakistan approves the dissolution of National Assembly

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has approved the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The news was confirmed in a press release issued by President’s Secretariat.

“President Dr Arif Alvi approved the Prime Minister’s advice to dissolve the National Assembly. The President gave his approval under Articles (1) 58 and (1) 48 of the Constitution,” the press release said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and said that under Article 224 of the Constitution, the prime minister will continue to perform his duties while the federal cabinet stands dissolved.

more to follow…

