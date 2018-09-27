President not interested in seeking immunity

2014 Dharna case

Responding to criticism, President Arif Alvi on Thursday tweeted that he “did not want or ask for immunity” in a case related to the 2014 dharna, in which proceedings against him have been suspended under Article 248(2) of the Constitution.

Taking to the microblogging website, President Alvi said: “I did not want or ask for immunity. However, the honourable judge is bound by Article 248(2) which does not give him any choice as it states ‘No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the president or a governor in any court during his term of office’.”

The case in question was registered against President Alvi under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for allegedly inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in in the federal capital.

After assuming the office of president, Dr Alvi had said that he would not seek immunity. However, his counsel Mohammad Ali Bukhari had pointed out that the office of the president enjoyed constitutional immunity from criminal proceedings under Article 248, and he therefore had no say in the matter.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad had Wednesday suspended proceedings against President Alvi till he holds office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also accused in the case, has been granted permanent exemption by the ATC after his counsel, Dr Babar Awan, assured the court that he would represent PM Khan in every hearing of the case.

