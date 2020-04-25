President, Minister examine arrangements for Nimazees in mosques

Staff Reporter

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri visited various mosques of the federal capital on Friday night and examined arrangements made for the Nimazees during the holy month of Ramazan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arif Alvi expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made to control the Coronavirus outspread.

All the citizens should strictly follow the precautionary measures being communicated by the government, he urged. The President was of the view that by following the government’s directives, damages caused by the Coronavirus pandemic minimized.