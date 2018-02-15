President Masood ratifies Khatam-i-Nabawwat bill

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today endorsed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution (Twelfth Amendment) Act, 2018. With the amendment in Section II, Act VIII of 1974, the definition of “Muslim” is as follows:

“ ‘Muslim’ means a person, who believes in the unity and oneness of Almighty Allah, in the absolute and unqualified quality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him), the last of the prophets, and does not believe in, or recognize as a prophet, or religious reformer, any person who claimed or claims to be a prophet, in any sense of the word or of any description whatsoever, after Muhammad (pbuh).”

With President Masood Khan assent and signature, the bill has become law. After given his assent, the President said that this is a “milestone, landmark decision on Khatm-i-Nabawwat (finality of the prophethood)”. This decision, he said, was long overdue and now the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Speaker and the Prime Minister deserve felicitations on this historic initiative.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), is the final seal of prophet hood and all revealed religions. He is a teacher, a benefactor and a role model for Muslims and the entire humanity.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and the Islamic world are fortunate to have a leader in the Prophet (pbuh) for all times and all nations who is axis of human values and salvation in the world and the world hereafter.

On the occasion, the President of AJK also prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian repression in the Occupied Kashmir and sought Allah’s blessings for those who are suffering in the occupied Kashmir.—Email