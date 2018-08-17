President Masood calls for negotiated settlement of Kashmir dispute

Observer Report

Muzaffarabad

Describing Kashmir as political dispute, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan urged India to pursue diplomacy with Pakistan to settle the issue amicably.

“Kashmir is an international dispute still pending on agenda of the UN Security Council as one of the dispute that needs to be addressed under relevant UN resolution,” President Khan observed during his meeting with AJK Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, who called on him at President House.

The Minister discussed with the President changing geopolitical situation in the region with especial reference to Indian maneuvering to distract world attention from the brutalities perpetrated by its occupation forces.

Saying that there is no military answer to Jammu and Kashmir conflict, President Masood emphasized that only a negotiated settlement is a viable way to find a peaceful solution of the seven decades old dispute to preserve the peace in the region.

Asking New Delhi to sit across the table with Pakistan and genuine representatives of Kashmiri people to discuss the core issue, AJK President said resorting to state terrorism to stifle the voice of Kashmiris and political manipulation to repeal Article 35- A and Article 370 will in no way help India to get out of the quagmire of her own making in Kashmir.

President Masood Khan thanked people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for demonstrating their eternal love for Pakistan by celebrating country’s 71th Independence Day with zeal and zest and added that Kashmiris have sent a clear and loud message that they are not willing to live with India.

The President also strongly condemned Indian administration for imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Joint Resistance Leadership and workers on the occasion of India’s Independence Day and detention of political leaders.

He further said that we should work for the economic development and political stability in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

