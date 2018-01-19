President Mamnoon says Pakistan accords high priority to health sector

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan accords high priority to health sector and is taking all possible steps to improve healthcare infrastructure and to provide quality medical care to the people.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of Royal College of Physicians (RCP), UK headed by its president Prof. Jane Dacre which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The delegation included Ian Bullock, Prof. Ali Jawad, Prof. Aamir Ghafoor Khan, Prof. Javed Akram and Steve Crump.

Senior officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and senior officers of the President’s Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

The President appreciated the RCP’s partnership with Pakistani doctors and stated that projects like ‘Future Hospital Pakistan’ are going to set an example of patient care with mutual efforts. He emphasized that together we can make a difference by mitigating challenges to public health. He also urged the delegation to further enhance cooperation with the Pakistani doctors.

The President commended the efforts of RCP in organising a conference on advance patient care in Pakistan. He underscored that such endeavours will be beneficial to further raise the standards of medical education in the country.

The President congratulated the delegation on quincentennial celebration year of the RCP. He also wished them a pleasant and comfortable stay in Pakistan.

Orignally published by NNI