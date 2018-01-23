President Mamnoon to inaugurate Urdu digital dictionary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD : The first ever-Urdu Digital Dictionary compiled after the 50 years-long efforts of the linguistic experts will be inaugurated Wednesday.

This was revealed by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui while talking to the media on Tuesday.

He said that President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the Urdu Digital Dictionary in a ceremony at the “Aiwan-i-Sadar”.

Irfan Siddiqui said this digital dictionary comprising over 22 Volumes, 22,000 pages and 2, 64,000 words will now be available online for the users and a specific “App” has been developed for this purpose. This dictionary will also be available on two CDs, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said this dictionary will be a knowledge treasure for the students, researchers and those who want to discover the intricacies of Urdu language.

The first-ever Urdu digital dictionary is compiled by Urdu Dictionary Board (UDB) working under the supervision of NH&LH division.

Orignally published by NNI