President Mamnoon in Dushanbe

Observer Report

Dushanbe

President Mamnoon Hussain is visiting Tajikistan to participate in an international conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-28 being held in Tajik capital on June 20 and 21.

The conference being hosted by Tajikistan in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and other partners, will focus on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources for the achievement of social, economic and environmental objectives; implementation and promotion of related programmes and projects; and the furtherance of cooperation and partnerships at all levels in order to help achieve internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It will also highlight the importance of promoting the efficiency of water usage at all levels, taking into account the water, food, energy, environment nexus, including the implementation of national development programmes.

Besides attending the conference the President during his four-day official visit to Tajikistan will also hold bilateral talks with Tajik leadership to further strengthen Pakistan’s relations with this brotherly Central Asian state in diverse areas.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Tariq Iqbal Soomro told APP that President Mamnoon Hussain and President Emomali Rahmon during their talks will discuss the whole range of bilateral ties to further strengthen and diversify these relations in different fields for mutual benefit.

He said as the current volume of annual bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around US $ 42 million (FY 2016-17) and did not commensurate with the strong political ties, the two leaders will discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade level upto US $ 500. President Mamnoon Hussain during his first visit to Tajikistan will also meet the prime minister of Tajikistan as well as the Speaker of Lower House of Tajik parliament.

Pakistan’s major exports to Tajikistan were sugar, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, rice, textile products, and minerals, whereas Pakistan imported cotton fiber, fruit, vegetables and unprocessed hides.

Ambassador Tariq Iqbal hoped that the visit of President Mamnoon Hussain, on the invitation of Tajik President, will further strengthen the already existing close and friendly relations between the two brotherly nations.

To a question, he said, the water conference was first of the series that Tajikistan planned to hold on a bi-annual basis to facilitate implementation of the New Decade for Water for Sustainable Development.

The ambassador said that the official visit of President Mamnoon Hussain to Tajikistan as well as recent visits of Pakistani prime minister were reflective of the country’’s vision to strengthen relations with neighbouring and regional countries and further regional connectivity.