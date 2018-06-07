President Mamnoon Hussain meets Gauhar Zahid Malik, Executive Editor, Pakistan Observer

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday met with Gauhar Zahid Malik, Executive Editor, accompanied by Omar Zahid Malik, Group Managing Editor of Pakistan Observer.

Gauhar Zahid Malik highlighted the achievements of Pakistan Observer and its contribution towards nation. Mainly on reporting the positive image of Pakistan across the globe. He said that Pakistan Observer has organized and will be organizing many events to promote soft image of Pakistan as well as act as bridge between international community and business community of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan – Mamnoon Hussain, appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Observer for promoting Pakistan in manner and congratulated Pakistan Observer on its 29th Anniversary.