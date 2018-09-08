President Mamnoon holds farewell meeting with presidency staffers

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday held a farewell meeting with officers and the workers of the President House, and thanked them for extending cooperation to him during his term.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi, who was declared the 13th president of the country on Tuesday, will take over the office of the country’s president on September 9.

Speaking at his farewell meeting with officers and staff of the President House, Mamnoon said, the country’s development and prosperity lie in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

President Mamnoon said he is leaving the presidency after completing his term with “full satisfaction”.

“I left no stone unturned in fulfilling the responsibilities given to me by the people of Pakistan,” he added.

President Mamnoon Hussain with the officers of President Secretariat during a farewell dinner on September 7, 2018. Photo: Radio Pakistan

The president further added, “During my tenure, I strictly remained within the constitutional limits and powers.”

He also thanked his staff for their cooperation in enabling him to fulfill his official duties in an amicable manner.

Moreover, he advised his staff to pay special attention towards the education and training of their children for Pakistan’s better future and development of the society.

The outgoing president was also presented a guard of honour at the President House.