President Mamnoon gets hefty increase in his salary!

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly on its farewell day approved a bill seeking massive increase in the salary of President Mamnoon Hussain as well as perks and privileges given to the Head of the State.

Introduced by Minister for Parlia¬mentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, the bill suggested that the president’s salary be increased to Rs846,550 from Rs133,333.

The opposition had strongly oppos¬ed the bill vehemently when it was tabled on May 24. But during the farewell session, the Opposition didn’t raise any hue and cry and let the proposed legislation sailed through the House.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said passing a bill on the last day of the government was an unusual practice which should be avoided. He, however, did not resist its passage.

A similar response was given by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief whip Dr Shireen Mazari who oppos¬ed the bill but allowed its passage.

On Wednesday, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance during an emergency meeting approved with a majority vote the bill seeking to increase the president’s salary amidst opposition’s protest.

The committee headed by former law minister Farooq Naek of the Pakistan Peoples Party approved the bill with a majority vote after the opposition members termed the move to present the bill before the committee unconstitutional and illegal.

On May 24, the opposition had protested in the lower house over the government’s move to introduce the bill seeking an exorbitant increase of over 530 per cent in the president’s salary.