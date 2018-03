President Mamnoon confers civil awards

Islamabad

An investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain conferred awards and medals on different personalities for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The president decorated 141 recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards, including 10 foreign nationals and Pakistanis living abroad.

Following are the names of those who received the awards:

Nishan-i-Pakistan

Dr Fidel Castro Ruz (late) (Cuban), Services to Pakistan

Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Asma Jahangir (late), Public Service

Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Mohammad Anwar Habib (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics); Aslam Hayat (Punjab), Engineering (Nuclear); Tariq Mahmud (Punjab), Engineering (Chemical); Dr Anjum Tauqir (Sindh), Metallurgy; Hussain Dawood, Public Service (Business); Mian Muhammad Abdullah, Public Service (Industry); Muhammad Ali Tabba, Public Service (Industry)

Sitara-i-Pakistan

Kimihide Ando (Japan), Haris Silaj­dzic (Bosnia), Dr Song Jong-hwan (Kor­ea) and Sadiq Khan — all will be given the award for their services to Pakistan.

Sitara-i-Shujaat

Names of those who have been honoured for gallantry: Abdul Ghani (late) (Sindh), Saifur Rehman Shaheed (Gilgit Baltistan), retired Captain Syed Ahmad Mobin Zaidi Shaheed (Punjab), Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed (Punjab), Muhammad Ashraf Noor Shaheed, Hamid Shakeel Sabir Shaheed, Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed and Dr Mufti Sarfraz Ahmed Naeemi Shaheed.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Biotechnology; Zia Chishti (USA), Information Technology; Ashar Aziz (USA), IT; Syed Zia Hasnain Shah (Sindh), Chemistry; Dr Mohammad Zahid (Punjab), Physics; Waqar Murtaza Butt (Sindh), Engineering-nuclear; Syed Yusuf Raza (Islamabad), Engineering (nuclear power); Muhammad Khalid Akbar (Islamabad), Electronics, Instrument and Control; Rana Abdul Qayyum (Punjab), Mechanical; Ayaz Aziz (Punjab),

Engineering-aerospace; Amjad Fareed Sabri (late) (Sindh), Qawali; Ameena Saiyid (Literature); Muhammad Hanif (Literature); Mohsin Hamid (Literature); Misbahul Haq (Punjab) Cricket; Younus Khan (KP) Cricket; Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh) Cricket; Shahid Afridi (KP) Cricket; Commander Makhdum Ali Chishti (UK), Services to Pakistan; Retired Ambassador Jamshed G. Kharas (late) (Sindh), Services to Pakistan; Junaid Jamshed Khan (late) (Sindh), Religions Scholar; Retired Justice Saiduzzaman Siddiqui (late) (Sindh), Public Service; Dr Abdul Malik Baloch (Balochistan), Public Service; Ayesha Raza, Senator (Punjab), Public Service; Saira Afzal Tarar, Public Service; Zahid Bashir, Public Service (Social Service)

President Award for Pride of Performance

Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad (KP), Biotechnology; Prof Dr Asifullah Khan (KP), Computer; Prof Dr Sarmad Hussain (Punjab), Computer; Dr Abdul Samad (KP), Archaeology; Retired Captain Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti (Sindh), Medicine; Dr Mohammad Faheem (Islamabad), Medicine; Bashir Ahmad Khan (KP), Mechanical; Muhammad Kaleem Anwar (Punjab), Mechanical; Muhammad Aslam Chughtai (Punjab), Mechanical; Dr Muhammad Sarwar (Punjab), Metallurgy; Dr Muhammad Amir Khan (Sindh), Mechanical; Dr Hamid Zaigham (Punjab), Mechanical and Material Engineering; Muhammad Ilyas (Punjab), Electro Mechanical Maintenance; Sohail Akhtar (Punjab), Electronics; Retired Lt Col Kaleem Akhtar (Punjab), Electrical Enginee­ring and Production Quality Control; Shahzad Ahmad (KP), Electrical and Electronics; Taj Multani (Sindh), Singing; Bilquees Khanum (Sindh), Singing; A. Nayyar (late) (Punjab) Singing; Master Ghulam Haider (late) (Punjab), Music composing; Shafi Muhammad (Sindh), Music; Zarrin Suleman Panna (Punjab), Dancing; Amanullah (Punjab), Acting Stage Drama and Theatre; Maryam Khatoon Durdana Baloch (Balochistan), Acting Drama & Radio; Qudsia Azmat Nisar (Punjab), Painting; Asghar Ali (Punjab), Calligraphy; Ahmed Khan (Punjab), Visual Arts; Khalid Anum, Singing/Acting; Nighat Butt, Acting; Nighat Chaodhry, Classical Dance; Qaiser Nizamani, Drama Acting; Aslam Pervaiz, Film Acting; Nighat Iqbal, Arts; Syed Murtaza Shah (Dadahi) (Sindh), Poetry; Haris Khalique (Islamabad), Poetry; Prof Usman Ali (late) (GB), Literature; Dr Rauf Parekh, Literature; Farooq Sar­war (Balochistan), Literature; Dr Syed Akhtar Jaffri (Syed Akhtar Aman Jaffri) (Punjab), Literature; Shakeel Adilzada (Sindh), Literature; Ustad Bukhari, Literature; Hanif Khalid (Punjab), Journalism; Hafeez Ameen (Punjab), Journalism; Tahir Khalil, Journalism; Nawaz Raza (Punjab), Journalism; Khalid Noor (KP), Karate; Najia Rasool (Punjab), Taekwondo; Retired Brig Javed Ahmed Satti, Services to Pakistan; and Riffat Rehana (late) (Punjab), Public Service.

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam

Afzal Khan (Brussels), Services to Pakistan

Sitara-i-Khidmat

Dr A.J.A Lakkumar Fernando (Sri Lanka), Services to Pakistan

Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Gallantry)

Haji Abu Bakar (late) (Sindh), Abdul Rehman (GB), Mustaqeem Shaheed (GB), Muhammad Amin Khan Shaheed (Punjab), Muhammad Asmat Ali Shaheed (Punjab), Nadeem Tanveer Shaheed (Punjab), Muhammad Aslam Shaheed (Punjab), Irfan Mehmood Shaheed (Punjab), Retired Col Safdar Hussain (Punjab), Syed Pir Muhammad Shah (Sindh), Muhammad Irfan Shaheed (Sindh), Hamid Tauqeer Shaheed (Punjab), Muhammad Arshad Shaheed (Sindh), Muhammad Azeem Fareedi Shaheed (GB), Maqbool Rehman Shaheed (KP), Malik Gul Akbar Khan Shaheed (Bajaur Agency), Malik Gul Shah Ali Khan Shaheed (Bajaur Agency), Malik Haji Muhammad Amin (Khyber Agency), Akhtar Munir Shaheed (Khyber Agency), Mehboob Khan (Orakzai Agency), Taj Alam Shaheed (Mohmand Agency) and Naik Jabeen Khan Shaheed (Bajaur Agency).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Zaheer Ahmed Malik (Punjab), Physics; Dr Seemin Jamali (Sindh) Medicine; Prof Muhammad Shamim Khan (UK), Medicine; Mustaqeem Elahi Mirza (Punjab), Mechanical Technology; Muhammad Anjum (Punjab), Chemical Engineering; Dr Muhammad Rasheeq Ullah Baig Mirza (Punjab), Engineering; Dr Najamus Saqib (KP), Aerospace Engineering; Shafqat Aziz (Punjab), Electronic Engineering; Faisal Saud (Islamabad), Computer Engineering; Muhammad Imran (Punjab), Electronics Engineering; Syed Zafar Hussain Kazmi (KP), Engineering-chemical; Dr Gulzar Hussain Zahid (Punjab), Engineering-nuclear; Tariq Mehmood Malik (Punjab), compere; Retired Col Abdul Jabbar Bhatti (Mountaineering); Prof Dr Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin (Turkey), Services to Pakistan; Osama Ahmed Warriach (late) (Punjab), Public Service; Aban Marker Kabraji (Sindh), Environment; Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood (Sindh), Public Service; Dr Nadeem Jan (Fata), Public Service; Dr Nuzhat Faruqui (Sindh), Public Service; and Masoodul Mulk (KP), Public Service.