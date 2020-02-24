President listens to businessmen

AS representatives of the business community once again expressed their concern over economic slowdown, which among other things is resulting into retrenchments, President Arif Alvi has counselled them to have a little more patience. Speaking at a dinner reception hosted in his honour by Nishat Group Chairman Mian Mansha in Lahore, he said there were clear positive signals that the worst was over and the country’s economy and society were in the process of recovery.

It is encouraging that the President has consistently been engaged in a consultative process with different segments of society in a bid to get their input and contribute towards resolution of the problems faced by them. It was because of his active involvement and keen interest that grievances of some sectors found their way to the relevant authorities and actions were taken to lessen their difficulties and woes. As the Government was already engaged in a comprehensive exercise of overall review of its policies as was reflected in recent decisions by the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet, it is hoped that the President would also convey his assessment of the situation and recommendations in black and white to the Government for their proper consideration and possible incorporation in policy initiatives aimed at checking the trend of economic slowdown. The issues that the business community brought to the notice of the President are not new but these are not being addressed satisfactorily and that is why businessmen have to repeat them at every forum in the hope of finding an appropriate solution. Businessmen are the major stakeholders and their views must be heard and given due consideration by the relevant quarters. Business magnates like Mian Mansha have bigger stakes in the economy as they have invested billions and are legitimately concerned over the slowdown. They have the varied and vast experience. therefore, their demands and recommendations should matter with the decision-makers. Apart from measures that could improve the business environment and ensure ease of doing business, the Government should also look deeper into unending complaints of the community about harassment, intimidation and bureaucratic hurdles which need no investment and can be taken care of through right policy decisions.