President lauds to bring street children into national mainstream

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said street children have more right than others as far as facilities of life are concerned.

He was talking to the football team of street children, going to Russia, under the auspices of Muslim hand international, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said the services of Muslim Hand are commendable in this regard.

The President also appreciated the services of Muslim Hand in bringing the street children into national mainstream.

He said that football team of the street children, going to Russia, will help project positive image of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Muhammad Amin Ul Hasnat Shah said the children are going to Russia with passion of success and we expect that they will enlighten the name of the country.

