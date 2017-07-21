President lauds services of SOS Children’s Villages

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain has said that welfare institutions are a must for survival of humanity noting that at a time when the welfare activities are on decline in society, the establishment of such organisation is a blessing.

The president said that the SOS Children’s Villages were doing a great service to humanity and such noble causes were blessed by Allah Almighty.

The president said this while talking to a delegation of children of SOS Children’s Villages, headed by its president, Souriya Anwar, who called on him at Governor’s House, here on Thursday.

On the occasion President Mamnoon Hussain was given a detailed briefing on the performance of SOS Children’s Villages.

Appreciating the performance of SOS Children’s Villages, the president said that the welfare institution was rendering commendable job. He assured the delegation that he would visit their organisation soon.

The president also interacted with the children and heard poems and national songs from them. He also inquired about their educational syllabus.

Earlier, President SOS Children’s Villages Souriya Anwar briefed the president that 14 SOS villages were operating across the country where more than 2,000 children were acquiring education along with participation in different activities.