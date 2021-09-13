President lauds govt policies as NA’s fourth Parliament Year begins

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Monday appreciated the PTI government for its policies to put the country on a road leading to economic, social and human development.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament at the advent of 4th Parliamentary Year, he said that despite the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the country witnessed upward trend in its economy.

He expressed satisfaction that the economic growth recorded at 3.94 percent during the last financial year, adding that the exports reached $25.3 billion and remittances surged to $19.4 billion during the last financial year.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has broken all previous records and emerged as the world’s fourth best performing markets, he said, besides highlighting that the Business Confidence Index of Pakistan improved by whooping 60 percent.

He also appreciated the government for steps taken to meet the action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The President said that construction industry witnessed historic growth due to a comprehensive package launched by the Imran Khan-led government.

He said that the Opposition will have to accept these achievements made by the government on the economic front.

He said that agriculture and IT sectors also improved during the three years of the PTI government, adding that the government has launched online programmes to train youth.

#Live: Joint Session of Parliament is underway in Islamabad https://t.co/KoQMJk7v63 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 13, 2021

The President lauded the initiatives launched by the government under Ehsaas programme, adding that the country is heading towards Universal Health coverage under the government’s Sehat Sahulat Program.

The President also urged public for family planning and breast feeding so that health of child and mother can be protective. He said also urged media and Ulema to play their role in creating awareness in this regard.

He also appreciated the launch of Single National Curriculum.

Regarding protections of women rights, the President said the government has not only made effective legislation but also took administrative measures to prevent incidents of sexual harassment against women and children. He appreciated the government for undertaking legislation to protect women’s hereditary rights.