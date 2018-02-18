President lauds doctors role in treatment of heart diseases

International Cardiac Electro physiology Conference

Rawalpindi

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday appreciated the hard work and professionalism of the doctors in achieving commendable standards in the field of heart diseases and appreciated Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC & NIHD) for organizing an event for benefiting from each others’ experiences.

He was speaking at 15th International Cardiac Electro physiology Conference which was held at the AFIC & NIHD as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The president lauded Army Medical Corps for its achievements for latest trends in medical field and bringing good name to Pakistan for serving humanity in different parts of the world under UN auspices.

Earlier, on arrival at AFIC & NIHD, the president was received by Adjutant General of Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder and Major General Safdar Abbas, Commandant of AFIC & NIHD.

President of Royal College of Physician Edinburgh UK, Professor Derrek Bell along with his team and delegates from United State of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and more than 360 doctors from across the country attended the conference.—APP