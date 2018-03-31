President KCCI Mufasir Malik inaugurates Viper Pluto All in One PC

Two-day ICT Gala

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Mufasir Malik on Friday launched Viper Pluto All in One PC at the inauguration of two day ICT Gala being organized by Pakistan Computers Association in collaboration with Viper Technology.

Speaking at the ceremony KCCI president said that the IT sector of the country is fast growing and worlds almost industries are dependent on this sector.

He said that every year 0.8 million desktop computers are imported while only 0.2 million are locally produced to meet the demand of one million desktops. “Now almost all the daily household activities and business management is merging with information technology.

Therefore it has become increasingly important for Pakistan to promote this sector”, Malik added.

He called for giving IT sector status of industry and incentives for local production of IT related hardware so that dependence on the imports is minimized. “It is a matter of concern that with virtually no domestic production, the country completely relies on the imports”, he noted adding, “local companies died out because they could not compete with the ridiculously low prices at which imported e-waste was available in the market.”

“I would like to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue granted the exemption in the budget 2016-17 to promote genuine imports and render informal and illegal imports as non-competitive. However, the parts assembled inside the computers remained subject to 17 percent sales tax. Tax on the import of computer parts including hard drive CPU and some other parts led to 20 percent rise in the prices of the locally assembled systems. Due to 17 percent tax exemption and 3 percent concession in value-added tax imported computers and laptops have become 20 percent cheaper”, he noted.

The Chief Executive Officer of Viper Technology, Khusnood Aftab said, “Only 15 percent of the youth population is using IT which needs to be increased. “Pluto All in One PC has been launched to meet the present day demands as it also works in the absence of external power supply in case of load shedding”, he added.

Aftab informed that Pluto All in One PC has multi features like built-in UPS, 21.5 inches FHD display, built-in speakers and webcam and all in an attractively thin design PC. This is very smart PC among other competitor brands.