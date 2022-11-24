President in contact with me on COAS appointment: Imran

Amraiz Khan

I am in contact with President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi regarding summary for the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

These views were expressed by PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with a Private TV Channel on Wednesday.

The injured Khan was of the view, “President Dr Arif Alvi will consult him regarding the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS), on Wednesday. During an interview with a private TV channel, Imran Khan said that he is in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the summary for the COAS appointment and the president will consult me the summary”.

He censured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for holding consultations with a proclaimed offender regarding the key appointment. “I am the head of my political party and the president will definitely consult me.” The former prime minister was of the view that the nation is passionate and they will not accept the way the country is being governed.

He said that the nation will stand against those who are thinking someone would bring in their own army chief to crush the PTI. Khan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was involved in the gun attack on him and Nawaz Sharif was aware of the plan.

He added that they are only demanding the immediate organisation of fresh elections. Khan clarified that he does not want the army chief of own choice but merit in the institutions.

Regarding the army chief’s summary, Imran Khan said that PTI will decide on exercising its political right after the finalization of the name.

The PTI chief said after receiving the summary, he and the president will act in accordance with the law and Constitution.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Shehbaz Sharif will send a summary seeking the appointment of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS) to President Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

The well-placed sources said that President Arif Alvi will sign the summary today. Meanwhile, talking to the newsmen after the meeting with the premier, Khawaja Asif said the legal process on the summary will take a day or two as the consultation was underway.

Khawaja Asif said that a new army chief will likely be appointed before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Ankara visit.

Replying to a question about the COAS’s appointment at seniority or on merit, the defense minister said he is unaware and the name will be finalized by tomorrow (today).

Meanwhile, Maulana Tariq Jameel on Wednesday visited the residence of Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park in Lahore.

The renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq enquired about Imran Khan’s injuries which he sustained during the attack and wished him a speedy recovery. He also strongly condemned the assassination attack on the ex-premier. Maulana Tariq Jameel thanked Almighty Allah that Imran Khan is recovering and his morale is very high.