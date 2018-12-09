President House opens for public

PAKISTAN Tehreek-i-Insaaf government has fulfilled the

promise of ensuring public access to state buildings. After

opening Governor Houses in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, the people also got an opportunity on Saturday to visit lush green and vast lawns of President House (Aiwan-i-Sadr) when doors were opened for the general public. Indeed all these are important buildings and everybody wishes to visit such places where the rulers abode. In fact this is the first time that state buildings have been opened in such a manner, which also implies that security situation stands much improved.

However, given the working and visits of delegations to Governor Houses and President House, these cannot be kept opened all the time for public. Therefore, these may be opened for public every fortnight or a month on weekends. Talking to media persons on Saturday, President Arif Alvi also stated that while school and college trips will always be welcomed at President House, days would be fixed for other visitors. He also stated that people would also be allowed to visit offices inside the President House including the hall where oath-taking ceremonies are held. Certainly this will provide an opportunity to the people to witness for themselves how these top offices work. While we appreciate incumbents for providing an opportunity to the people including women and children to visit President House that brought smile and joy on their faces, it will also be unfair not to acknowledge the initiative of former President Mamnoon Hussain who during his tenure held exhibition of founding fathers especially Quaid-i-Azam in the premises of President House and also invited students to participate. The aim indeed was to create a connection between the students with their history. We will also urge the incumbent President to take forward this tradition by holding such exhibitions on special occasions such as the Independence Day and the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. It is duty of the staff present to make sure that general public should maintain discipline and proper decorum at all such places. After all it is our collective responsibility that our country and these state symbols always give a clean, green and beautiful look.

