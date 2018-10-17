President hails Federal Insurance Ombudsman’s role in ensuring justice

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Federal Insurance Ombudsman has an important role in provision of justice to the people.

He stated this while speaking during a meeting with Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Raees Uddin Paracha who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

a

Dr Arif Alvi said use of information technology could help improve the performance and efficiency of the institution of Federal Insurance Ombudsman.

The President said that consumers should be given proper information about their right to appeal in case of rejection of claim.

Share on: WhatsApp