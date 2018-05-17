President greets Iftikhar Ali Malik on election as SVP SAARC — CCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday greeted Iftikhar Ali Malik for assuming important slot of Senior Vice President (SVP) SAARC Chamber and said his elevation to this key post is not only an honour for the country but also speaks of his invaluable meritorious services for regional prosperity, peace, stability and promotion of trade in the region.

In his felicitation letter, President Mamnoon Hussain said, Iftikhar Ali Malik is a seasoned trade leader who rendered services across the region. He hoped that he would leave no stone unturned to transform the SAARC member states into an effective platform. He emphasized the need to make the eight-member entity more proactive for progress and stability of the region.

The President stressed the need to develop regional road, sea and air links in the region. He said there is a need to work closely to settle differences among SAARC member states.

SVP SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked President Mamnoon Hussain for his good wishes for him destiny of people in the region was linked with each other and it is only through mutual cooperation that SAARC countries can fight poverty, unemployment, climate change, militancy and other public issues.